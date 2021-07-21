- Advertisement -

The ongoing beef between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a new twist as the names of the best friends of Afia Schwar have been mentioned.

Ayisha Modi in a live video disclosed that she received a call from Diamond Appiah whom she(Ayisha) calls her sister who questioned her on why she has been helping Afia Schwar.

According to Ayisha Modi, she brought an iPhone and gave Afia Schwarzenegger money without telling Diamond Appiah but Diamond got to hear of it from Tracey Boakye.

She continued that Diamond called and told her that according to Tracey Boakye despite all the things she has been doing for Afia Schwarzenegger she has been speaking badly about her.

Ayisha made mention of the fact that Tracey told Diamond to warn her to be careful with Afia Schwar and even told Diamond about some things she(Tracey) has heard from Afia about Ayisha.

Ayisha dared Diamond Appiah to come out and deny all that she is saying if she is telling lies.

She continued that Diamond Appiah shouldn’t be seen by Afia Schwarzenegger as a foolish person because she(Afia) sat on television and social media to insult her but now feels they are friends.