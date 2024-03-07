Tragic! Mother of 5 dies while undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift to make her bortos bigger

- Advertisement -

A Tennessee mother of five has died after she had an illegal Brazilian butt lift.

The 33-year-old Erica Russell died after Dr. John Sampson punctured her intestines, bladder, liver, and abdominal wall during her surgery.

Russell died after a fat deposit blocked her bloodstream and ‘triggered fatal cardiac arrest.’

According to a press release from Stewart Tilghman Fox & Bianchi & Cain, the law firm representing her family, Russell’s procedure started at 8.31 pm, and a little over two hours later, she was dead.

‘What happened to Ms. Russell should have never happened. This is assembly line medicine and that’s what killed her,’ Attorney Michael Levine said.

Currently, the doctor named Sampson has since been banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgeries at Seduction Cosmetic Center in Coral Gables, Florida, and was fined $20,000, but was able to keep his license.

As reported, during Russell’s procedure, Sampson punctured the mother’s intestines, liver, bladder, and abdominal wall with a cannula- a tube used for sucking fat out of the body.

State investigators say the doctor violated the ‘minimum standard of care’ as he also injected fat under her gluteal muscle and ‘deep gluteal planes,’ during her surgery.

