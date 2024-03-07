True love? Netizens ask as a 23-year-old African lady marries a 98-year-old white man whose joystick isn’t working (Video)

- Advertisement -

A video of a young Nigerian lady and her elderly white lover has gone viral and caused a massive stir on social media.



The video captures the young lady, who appears to be in her 20s, enjoying an affectionate moment with her older partner.

They can be seen engaging in a loving gesture as the lady seductively danced for the old man who struggles to walk properly.

READ ALSO: “Mother and son” – Ghanaians with sharp teeth troll Kalybos and his older wife; Here’s why (Video)



The video, which has rapidly gained attention and triggered a wave of reactions, was initially shared on TikTok by user @MNigeria98 with the caption, “So was he made for me first???? & who else save they cups?

Social media users who have come across the video have strongly opined that the lad married the older man for the sake of money and not for love.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Billionaire GH contractor Kofi Job buys 300 trucks in a single day; Video trends

Netizens Reactions…

@Kim – This is beyond sprinkle sprinkle

@Prettygirlmesh – GIRL IS THIS REAL?

@Mommy and Juju – He trying to remember if he let you in

nkutsi racheal – I love the way u care for your grandfather

READ ALSO: Kwasia baa, you don’t know anything – Kumchacha insults Diana Asamoah wotowoto (Video)