GhPageLifestyleTreasurer of GH political party engages in a threesome with his girlfriend...
Lifestyle

Treasurer of GH political party engages in a threesome with his girlfriend and bestie

By Armani Brooklyn
As narrated by the lady, the said incident happened when she was still in the training college.

After agreeing to the treasurer’s proposal, she started paying him visits inside his 3-bedroom rented apartment.

One day, her bestie who was her classmate suggested accompanying her to visit her boyfriend because she was tired of staying on campus.

She agreed and went with her and while they were having a conversation, the guy jokingly said he wouldn’t mind having a threesome with them.

They all laughed over it and left for school not knowing her bestie had taken her guy’s ‘threesome’ fantasy very seriously.

On their second visit, her bestie overly starred at her ex-boyfriend which prompted him to ask what was going on.

She later excused herself to go and show and while she was still at the bathhouse, the guy insisted on having sex with her in the living room inside the couch.

Initially, she said no but after several minutes of begging, she gave in to him and they started having sex – The cause of the act, her bestie came over to touch her private parts.

She scolded her but her boyfriend wanted to have sex with her also because she had seen his nakedness.

She told him NO and even if she agrees, her bestie will decline – Not knowing her friend was even interested in having sex with her guy.

While she was in the bathhouse, her bestie and boyfriend were also enjoying themselves.

She caught them in the act after walking out of the bathhouse.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

