Trending video of a GH man kneeling to thank God after leaving Ghana and safely arriving in the US

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
In a heartwarming display of gratitude and wonder, a Ghanaian man has captured the hearts of netizens worldwide after he was filmed saying a heartfelt prayer upon safely arriving in the United States.


The unidentified man’s emotional expression of thanks to God for the journey and his awe at the new surroundings has resonated deeply with online audiences.

The video, which was first shared on Twitter by the user @maameamaadoma shows the man reciting his prayers of gratitude shortly after landing at Boston Logan International Airport.


Clearly, the grateful man took a moment to reflect on his life back in Ghana as he saw a new environment surrounded by the captivating skyline and the bustling roads of the American city.

The purity of his gratitude and the evident sense of wonderment in his eyes as he surveyed the unfamiliar surroundings struck a chord with viewers, touching hearts across social media platforms.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending video…


@narttson4ever commented: Every Ghanaians dream to leave this hell call Ghana , you have made it , more blessings


@JayeolaMikael commented: Wow congrats to him we use to pray every Thursdays at action chapel , happy for him .

@Enudi3 – This is so sad to behold, we are no longer migrating rather we are escaping from Africa.@_AfricanUnion you have failed the people in all ramifications.

@JayeolaMikael – I also feel the same way the first time I flew outside this UK

