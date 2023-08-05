type here...
Nana Ama Mcbrown finally braks silence on reports of being a notorious weed smoker

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nana Ama Mcbrown finally braks silence on reports of being a notorious weed smoker
Ghanaian star actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally broken silence on the reports that she’s a notorious weed smoker as alleged by Sally Mann.

Recall that not long ago, Sally Mann alleged in an interview on Power FM that Mcbrown is a drug addict.

As boldly claimed by Sally Mann, Mcbrown smokes weed and also uses other hard drugs.

Mcbrown finally replies Sally Mann for trolling her for not giving birth naturally

Mcbrown has addressed the issue for the first time and according to her, she isn’t a weed smoker.

During a live TikTok discussion with Nana Akua Donkor, Mcbrown emphatically stated tat some unscrupulous people intentionally speak ill about her just to trend.

She additionally talked about Sally Mann’s troll at her for not giving birth naturally.

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, she knows the pain and heavy sum of money she spent to get her one and only daughter.

She also disclosed that she cried her eyes out to God to bless her with a child and God answered her prayers.

Nana Ama Mcbrown also disclosed that she doesn’t pay attention to negative criticisms from her haters and critics on social media.

Mcbrown is not known for reacting to attacks – Hence, this particular reply to Sally Mann reveals that she’s truly pained about the entertainment critic’s hurtful words at her.

Source:GHpage

