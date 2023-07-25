Trending video of Adisadel final year student hitting junior’s head against the metal bed

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A disturbing video that has garnered massive angry reactions on social media shows a final-year student of Adisadel College bullying his junior colleague.

According to reports, the two students were quarrelling over a very trivial issue – But things escalated and consequently led to a scuffle.

The senior who is evidently stronger than the junior held the victim by the neck and smashed his head against a nearby metal bed.

The victim was injured in the process as part of the worrying clip showed his injured face with a deep cut just behind his left eye.

According to a fresh report, the final-year student has been expelled from the school along with an accomplice.

Also, the housemaster and assistants of the house where the incident occurred have also been suspended, pending investigations.

Check out the reactions from some social media users below…

@Views09 – Has the chance to study at Adisadel and he’s wasted it. Jaachie and co is there for him to join, final year student too..next time

@d3kst3 – Imagine the kid had died. He should be in jail instead of walking the streets looking for his next victim.

@NkyEzenwa – Expelling him from school was too much. He should’ve been made to repeat the class, write an apology letter and publicly read it out to the whole school…. Make his parents sign an undertaking agreement of their child’s bad behavior not to occur again.

@theoheneba_ – Which one is pending investigation? Is the guy not the one in the video ? They should stop this nonsense and arrest the guy

@jvmjvm_ – 1-year suspension from every school in Ghana. Let him repeat a year so he understands the consequences of his actions

