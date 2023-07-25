Any lady who asks her boyfriend for transport money is useless – Popular prophetess states

- Advertisement -

A popular Nigerian prophetess, Mrs Mildred Kingsley Okwonko has argued that any lady who asks her boyfriend to transport money is useless.

According to the prophetess, any lady who’s seriously interested in a guy will never ask him for transport fare before paying him a visit.

While delivering a sermon, Pastor Mildred advised men never to marry lazy and broke women because they are liabilities.

Without mincing words, Pastor Mildred categorically stated that it’s only useless ladies who ask their boyfriends for transport fares.

This statement from Pastor Mildred has given rise to a hot conversation piece on the internet.

Most ladies on social media have dismissed the assertion that only useless women ask for transport fares.

In our part of the world, most ladies assume they are doing their boyfriends a huge favour by visiting them – Hence they mostly request transportation fare before moving an inch from their homes.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have seen the circulating video…

@Residentconcy – Ma, preach about heaven that’s your calling. Leave transportation for Tinubu ‘s government to decide.

Sharonofficial – Any boy that isn’t your family member that ask you for o come and visit Him at home instead of a public place is a yulsless boy

Alexobi – Once they carry bible they start spitting nonsense mtcheeeww men take care of your woman. I believe if you give her enough she won’t be asking for transport every time she visit

Remiasher – U see when some people escape poverty, they forget their past and beging to run their mouth. Check her foundation

Rhema74 – Calling a human useless as a pastor is not acceptable Pastor ma – you don’t need to use such vulgar language …

