Lifestyle

“Small manhood is sweeter than big manhood” – JHS girls say in a viral video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A worrying video on social media which has raised eyebrows captures the moment a set of girls were describing the type of manhood they like.

In the video, the girls believed to be between 13-16 years argued that ‘small manhood is much sweeter than big manhoods’.

Giving their reasons, the girls who are believed to be in JHS explained that, men with small manhood are able to hit their G-spots as compared to men with heavier and tall manhoods.

They additionally stated that having intercourse with a man with an excessively big manhood isn’t enjoyable because the whole session will be full of pain.

Social media users who have come across the video have blamed the use of social media for the current immoral state of our society.

Some worried netizens have urgently called on the parents of the girls in the trending video to counsel their daughters before they completely go wayward.

Watch the video below to know more…

