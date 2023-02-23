Outspoken media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has disclosed that he rejected two ministerial appointment from President Akufo-Addo.

According to Captain Smart, he was offered a deputy ministerial appointment and Minister for Chieftaincy and Culture under the Akufo-Addo-led administration which he refused.

The Maakye host on Onua indicated that he needs nothing from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and he doesn’t criticize the government for personal interest.

“You people say I criticize the government because I want to be induced. No! Let me tell you today, I don’t need anything from this government. I was offered a deputy ministerial appointment and I rejected it. After that, they said, okay, let’s give you the minister of Chieftaincy and Culture and I rejected that as well.

If you meet Nana Addo, ask him. That’s why when you go to cabinet meetings, Nana Addo tells you not to mind me because I don’t want anything. If you meet Napo, ask him. Those of you who say I want a car, wouldn’t I have gotten a car as a minister?”, Captain Smart noted.

Captain Smart is an ardent criticizer of the Akufo-Addo-led administration despite being a member of the ruling party.

The Journalist has on several occasions explained how he has regretted campaigning and voting for the New Patriotic Party.