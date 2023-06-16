type here...
Twene Jonas disgraced as owner of the car he borrowed to flex on social media calls him to return it

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
This week has been terrible for Twene Jonas because just this last Monday, he was exposed for working as a delivery guy for one of the restaurants in the US.

Gradually, Twene Jonas’ lies of being a multi-millionaire and the owner of multiple businesses are being unmasked one after the other.

In a new video that has since taken over social media trends, Twene Jonas who had borrowed a car from a friend was called to immediately return the automobile.

Twene Jonas had borrowed the car from his friend to flex on social media and ‘press the necks’ of his followers in the process.

Now, it can be emphatically stated that Twene Jonas lives a fake and delusional life on social media.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

