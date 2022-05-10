Twene Jonas goes hard on Otumfuo, blasts him for travelling lavishly

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian social media commentator Twnene Jonas has gone hard on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over what he described as hypocrisy on the part of the monarch.

His rants come on the back of Otumfuo’s recent trip to the USA where he travelled in first class and was given a special treat.

Following his visit to the US, Twene Jonas has deemed it an opportune time to attack Otumfuo and critique what he had come to do in the states.

According to Twene Jonas, Otumfuo should pick inspiration from what he had come to see in the States and channel his energy into bettering the lives of his people.

He maintained that Otumfuo failed to show leadership by tolling the lavish line of President Akufo-Addo by travelling in an expensive plane while many people in his kingdom die of hunger.

Also, Twene Jonas used unprintable words to describe Otumfuo although he took caution about the fact he would be attacked by his apparatchiks for stating the facts.

“You’re learning from Akufo-Addo by not flying a commercial plane. I do not want to attack you. But remember the suffering of your people who not for them you’re nothing. Remember them.”

“What you did was unwise. You shouldn’t have flown in an expensive plane. Change your ways and focus on your poor people,” he said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been in the United States for some days now.

The biggest traditional Dubar ceremony in Memphis, meant to unify, honor ancestors and pray for the prosperity of the land and people. The Asantehene sat in state. #memphis

Our culture is so beautiful





He is currently in Memphis Tennessee where he has been meeting the Ghanaian community and interacting with his hosts.

HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II played Golf in Memphis TPC where Tiger Woods played.





Amongst other things, Otumfuo has also been seen playing golf in Memphis.