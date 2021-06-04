type here...
Entertainment

Twene Jonas is homeless and sleeps at train stations – Abronye DC

By Qwame Benedict
Twene Jonas and Abronye DC
The Bono regional Chairman of the ruling NPP Abronye DC has launched an attack on US-based social media commentator Twene Jonas.

According to the politician, he has done thorogh investigations about Jonas who is always bashing the government and insulting leaders anh has realized that he has no plot of land at Bechem where he hails from.

The politician who is noted for his hard attack on issues involving the NPP went further to claim that Twene Jonas is homeless in the United States.

Abronye went on to allegde that Jonas sleeps at trains stations but always comes on social media to boast about living a comfortable life in the US.

Listen to his interview below:

He called on Ghanaians to stop wasting the data bundles which they always complain is expensive in watching Twene Jonas because he has nothing to offer.

Abronye concluded that Twene is using his smartness to make money from the general public.

Source:Ghpage

