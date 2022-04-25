type here...
Lifestyle

Twins marry the same lady (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
It’s now evident that the world is coming to an end very soon because all the things that were considered abominations some years ago have become normal.

How on earth will twin guys agree to marry the same lady with the blessings from both families?

This development is very unusual and considered a disgrace in the typical African setting.

A video that has gone viral on the internet and received severe backlashes from internet users shows the glamorous wedding ceremony of these twin guys and their bride who have fast become internet sensations.

According to reports, the twin guys both fell in love with the same lady at the same time and instead of letting go of her, they both agreed to equally share her by making things official between them.

I don’t know how they managed to convince their families to agree to their abnormal marriage. Obviously, it took them more than years to get their blessings and approval.

Have Africans finally lost touch with their sacred traditions and customs? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

    Source:GHpage

