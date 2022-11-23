- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui was met with harsh responses when she asked what men wanted.

In a tweet, the actress cum entrepreneur asked her fans what they thought men wanted.

Her question came on the back of her recent fallout with Medikal which many thought could have ended up in a divorce.

The lady came hard at Fella Makafui by not only asking her to shut up but also reminding her about the fact that she snatched someone’s one.

She premised her comment on the fact that Fella Makafui might have snatched Medikal away from Sister Derby because she has a bigger bum.

Ama Adepa replied: You took a man from another women’s bed and you expect him to stay loyal? Are you now asking what men want? B*tch if you don’t shut up over there.

Fella Makafui and Medikal have created a lot of fuss about their marriage in recent times. It appears the two might not be compatible after all but they always find a way to come back.