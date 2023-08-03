- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two(2) more people in connection to the stolen monies from the house of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Hon. Cecilia Dapaah.

DSP Emmanuel Nyamekye informed the court that two further suspects had been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigations into the money that was stolen from the former Minister’s home.

In addition, he testified before the court that five people, including two of the former minister’s housemaids, were first detained for their claimed roles in the theft of the $1 million, 300,000 euros, and belongings worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Also Read: Paul Adom Otchere blasted for defending Cecilia Dapaah

The prosecutor continued by saying that although the defendants were not present in court, detectives were in Tamale to conduct more inquiries.

With this arrest, there have now been seven people detained in connection with the case.

While one of the suspects, Sarah Agyei has been given bail, the report said that she has not yet complied with the bail’s requirements.

The rest, it said, were placed on remand.

On August 8, 2023, the court will reconvene to continue the proceedings.

Read More: Cecilia Dapaah arrested by the Special Prosecutor