Broadcaster Paul Adom Otchere has been bashed on social media by some angry netizens for trying to defend the former Minister of Sanitation Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The Host of Good Evening Ghana has been described as a stomach journalist by some section of Ghanaians on his show claimed that an amount of $800,000 out of the $1 million stolen from her house belonged to her late brother.

Since the news of the stolen cash from the Abelenkpe house of Cecilia Dapaah surfaced on social media questions have been asked on why she has that amount of money in her home.

But Paul Adom Otchere whose main ….. as a broadcaster is supposed to inform and educate his audiences chooses to be the unofficial spokesperson for the former minister.

According to some netizens, Paul has now gone overboard with his comments trying to defend something which is bad.

Others also believe that he wouldn’t have said the same thing if it was the opposition NDC party led by John Mahama was in power.

Watch the video of Paul below:

Check out some comments below:

@LKKesse: “This is nonsense—- this guy should be ashamed of himself. He should be investigated with Cecilia Dapaah and kicked off air.”

@Godofrollover: “Paul Adom Okyere thinks we’re kids lol ? always trying to defend them. I suggest you go to the S.O.P and tell him this story ??”

@Okitosisi: “I’m sure Cecilia Dapaa was the one calling him to inform him that Charley this format de3 it’s too weak ????”

@kartelBrown12: “Maguire defending, at the end of the day, it all end up been a mess”

@BoatengasirifiY: “I don’t really care about the source of the money but why was she keeping it in her house and not at the bank. The economy would have been better with that money in the system”

@Mufty794: “Is a big lie No politician can defend Cecilia at this moment not to talk of you Paul”

