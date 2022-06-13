type here...
Two soldiers under training arrested for allegedly raping student nurse
News

Two soldiers under training arrested for allegedly raping student nurse

By Kweku Derrick
Police have arrested two military personnel under training at the 155 armoured regiments in Damongo in the Savannah Region for allegedly raping a student of the Damongo Nurses Training College.

The two were identified by the victim, who returned to the school for her documents after completion.

A tutor of the school said the student was gang-raped by personnel at the premises of the hostel on Sunday night, according to a Citi News report.

The victim said one used a condom and the other did not.

The victim has been sent to the West Gonja hospital for examination as part of the investigation.

