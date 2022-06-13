- Advertisement -

Police have arrested two military personnel under training at the 155 armoured regiments in Damongo in the Savannah Region for allegedly raping a student of the Damongo Nurses Training College.

The two were identified by the victim, who returned to the school for her documents after completion.

A tutor of the school said the student was gang-raped by personnel at the premises of the hostel on Sunday night, according to a Citi News report.

The victim said one used a condom and the other did not.

The victim has been sent to the West Gonja hospital for examination as part of the investigation.