Uganda govt bans LGBTQ, offenders to face death penalty 

With the adoption of a new law by parliament to crack down on homosexual activity, Ugandans who identify as LGBT now run the risk of serving life in jail.
It also includes the death penalty in some instances.
A rights activist told the BBC the debate around the measure has led to worry about further attacks on homosexual people.
Although homosexual actions are already prohibited in Uganda, this bill adds numerous new criminal offences.
Friends, family, and community members would be responsible for reporting people in same-sex relationships to the authorities, in addition to making it unlawful for someone to merely identify as gay for the first time.
On Tuesday night, it was approved with broad support in Uganda’s parliament.
Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s director for East and Southern Africa reacted by saying: “This deeply repressive legislation will institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice against LGBTI people – including those who are perceived to be LGBTI – and block the legitimate work of civil society, public health professionals, and community leaders.”
The final version of the anti-gay bill in Uganda has yet to be officially published, but elements discussed in parliament include:
- A person who is convicted of grooming or trafficking children for the purpose of engaging them in homosexual activities faces life in prison
- Individuals or institutions which support or fund LGBT rights activities or organisations, or publish, broadcast and distribute pro-gay media material and literature, also face prosecution and imprisonment
- Media groups, journalists and publishers face prosecution and imprisonment for publishing, broadcasting, distributing of any content that advocates for gay rights or “promotes homosexuality”
- Death penalty for what is described as “aggravated homosexuality”, that is sexual abuse of a child, a person with a disability or vulnerable people, or in cases where a victim of homosexual assault is infected with a life-long illness
- Property owners also face the risk of being jailed if their premises are used as a “brothel” for homosexual acts or any other sexual minorities rights activities