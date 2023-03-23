Uganda govt bans LGBTQ, offenders to face death penalty 

- Advertisement -

With the adoption of a new law by parliament to crack down on homosexual activity, Ugandans who identify as LGBT now run the risk of serving life in jail.

It also includes the death penalty in some instances.

A rights activist told the BBC the debate around the measure has led to worry about further attacks on homosexual people.

Although homosexual actions are already prohibited in Uganda, this bill adds numerous new criminal offences.

Friends, family, and community members would be responsible for reporting people in same-sex relationships to the authorities, in addition to making it unlawful for someone to merely identify as gay for the first time.

On Tuesday night, it was approved with broad support in Uganda’s parliament.

Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s director for East and Southern Africa reacted by saying: “This deeply repressive legislation will institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice against LGBTI people – including those who are perceived to be LGBTI – and block the legitimate work of civil society, public health professionals, and community leaders.”

The final version of the anti-gay bill in Uganda has yet to be officially published, but elements discussed in parliament include: