Update: Kudus not banned by FIFA, will play for Ghana against Uruguay

During Kudus Mohammed’s second goal celebration against South Korea, he aggressively ran to the camera and said some words which were inaudible.

It is believed that he used the “F” word which is prohibited by FIFA and strongly opposed by the footballing body.

It was earlier reported by some media outlets that the Ghanaian midfielder will likely be banned by FIFA and might not feature in our game against Uruguay tomorrow.

Because if the information and investigations prove he did use the “F” word, he would have faced any of the three disciplinary actions by FIFA which are stated below;

Pay and fine, be banned, and not play the match against Uruguay Be banned and not play the match against Uruguay Pay a fine to FIFA and play the match against Uruguay

Ghanaians have had relief because Kudus never used the F word while celebrating as earlier perceived and suggested by some media men.

Although the exact words he used are inaudible but it can be firmly stated that he didn’t cuss.

He will play for Ghana tomorrow against Uruguay in full spirit and energy – And we wish him the best of luck as he has already promised to do his best to make sure Ghana qualifies for the round of 16 of the ongoing WorldCup.

“The final group match against Ghana is do and die” – Luis Suarez boldly states

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has served a strong warning to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their crucial game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, all the Uruguayan players will put their lives on the line in order to beat Ghana and hopefully qualify for the next round.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game on Friday, the former Barcelona star said the point haul of his country has made it a must for them to beat Ghana.