UPDATE: We’ve not linked lecturer to wife’s disappearance – Police

- Advertisement -

The Police in the Ashanti Region has released a statement stating clearly that they have not linked Dr Wilberforce Aggrey to the murder of his wife Madam Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

Reports went rife on social media that her husband who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is the one responsible for her murder.

According to the earlier report, the kidnappers allegedly contacted Madam Rhodaline’s husband and demanded a 1M cedis ransom for her release.

The police investigations revealed that with the help of the telecommunication service provider traced the location of the call and found out that it was the same location as Madam Rhodaline’s husband.

It explained that the couple were having issues in their marriage and hence believe he killed her to prevent her from leaving the marriage.

But the new statement from the police has it that, those reports are false as they are not yet done with their investigations.

The statement explained that Dr Aggrey has been referred to the psychiatric hospital because of the inconsistency in his statement.

It continued that as it stands now, investigations are not done and therefore urge the public not to believe in the publications sighted on social media.

Read the full statement below:

Police Statement

Mrs Rhodaline Amoah-Darko was reported missing after she left her home at Gyenyase in the Ashanti Region for an official assignment on 30th August.

Her husband revealed that his wife informed her that she has been sent on an official assignment to Sunyani and has since not returned.