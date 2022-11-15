Veteran Nollywood actor, Hank Anuku, has become a trending topic on social media after a video of him roaming the streets went viral online yesterday.

In a series of videos posted online by different eyewitnesses, the once bubbly movie star was seen looking haggard on the streets of Benin.

After the video went viral, fans of the actor took to their timelines on various social media platforms to say a word of prayer for him.

Some special media users also suggested that the video wasn’t real and as such maybe he was on set either shooting a movie or a skit.

Well, the truth has finally been u uncovered and as we have gathered, Hans Anuku hasn’t gone mad as earlier reported.

According to a colleague Nollywood actress, Shan George, Hans is doing very fine and not mentally purported in the media by some unscrupulous people.

She proceeded to share a picture she took with him on set just three days ago.

I guess it’s now safe to say that the old man in the video only shares a striking resemblance with the veteran actor and that is what triggered many people to tag him as the mentally unstable man in the video.