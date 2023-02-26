- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian travel blogger and Popular YouTube vlogger, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, also known as Wode Maya has announced a restoration of his hacked channel.

He made this disclosure via a tweet “We Are Back!” hours ago on his verified official account on the bird app, Twitter. This follows the disturbing news days ago that the famous connect creator lost his over 1 million subscribers YouTube channel to hackers.

Wode Maya’s account was hacked on Thursday 23rd Feb.2023. A google search on his over 1 million subscribers channel revealed that it has been taken over by a hacker called “Microstrategy.”

The notorious hacker deleted all his videos which were totalling over 400 in number with rich and evergreen content. Netizens and fans/subscribers of his most subscribed channel petitioned Youtube on various social platforms to help restore the hacked accounts.

Wode Maya is widely noted for promoting the African continent through vlogging.

