UPSA expells 2 female students over alleged lesbianism

GhPageNewsUPSA expells 2 female students over alleged lesbianism
By Mr. Tabernacle
University of Professional Studies, Accra, has expelled two female students from the school’s hostel for allegedly engaging in homosexuality after they were involved in a three-some sexual activity.

According to a report by the school, during the 2nd batch of the 2021/2021 academic year, 2nd-semester hostel stay, two female resident students and one male non-resident allegedly engaged in the activity.

The notice further explained that the two female students fondled each other in acts described as lesbianism.

“Engaging in acts of lesbianism is contrary to Section 1.28.11(g) of the Student Handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and Schedule G 8.3 (23) of the Statute of the University.”

“They have since been dismissed from UPSA Hostel awaiting further sanctions from Management”. 

The school, therefore, urged students to “desist from sexual misconduct and observe all other rules and regulations in the Hostel as well as the Student Handbook. Any student caught infringing any of the regulations will not be spared.”

Source:GHPAGE

