Entertainment

US Vice President Kamala Harris adds Black Sherif, others to her playlist

By Bra Stash
US Vice President the addition of two Ghanaian artists, Black Sherif and Amaarae to her Spotify playlist.
This will feature original songs from the artist as Mrs Harris looks forward to exploring several genres in Africa.

She announced via a tweet her intentions of listening to other African musicians who are doing great and churning out timeless irresistible masterpieces.

“I am releasing a playlist featuring the artists from my travels across Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, including many of the Ghanaian and Ghanaian-American artists I met today like @blacksherif_ and @amaarae,” she wrote.

Aside from Black Sherif and Amaarae, Kamala Harris also featured Kuami Eugene, Herman Suade, Baaba J and Ria Boss on her playlist too.

A gathering was held at Vibrate Space in East Legon, where notable artists including Black Sherif, Amaarae, Mensah, Joey B, Ria Boss, Baaba J, and Poetra Asantewa were in attendance. Notably, British actor Idris Elba and American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph were also present.

During the meeting, Kamala Harris delivered a speech in which she highlighted the strong connection between Ghana and America and expressed her admiration for the creative output of Ghanaian artists.

She acknowledged the significant impact that the culture and creative sectors have on the world.

