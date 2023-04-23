Controversial Ghanaian street preacher, Evangelist Suro Nyame has admitted using photos and videos of Hajia Bintu to “release stress” at home.

According to him, he lusts over the curvaceous socialite and influencer anytime he sees her flaunting her endowments in videos she shares online.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHPage, Evangelist Nyame confessed that instead of skipping them, he cannot withstand the temptation of watching Hajia Bintu’s thirst trap videos multiple times.

Hajia Bintu

Baring his truth, the man of God who has taken the gospel to the ghettos to win souls for Christ admitted that by his action, he has gone against the standards of the Bible that speak against watching women with sexual pleasure.

This Biblical reference can be traced to the book of Matthew 5:28, which says “…anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.”

However, he believes he is not the only one to befall the temptation and shouldn’t be faulted.

Hajia Bintu whose claim to fame is her backside on the internet believes “every woman is a sex symbol” and that flaunting what she has to get what she wants is not illegal.

She revealed this in an interview with Delay on the Delay Show which aired on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

According to Hajia Bintu, her reach to social media users was very low when she set out at a very young age, irrespective of the number of video content she was churning out.

But her breakthrough came when she began to post videos aggrandizing her butt and curves

Even though Bintu is a trained nurse, today, these enviable endowments are the cash cow fetching her endorsement deal and properties as she previously revealed she does not work

In the edition that featured TikTokers, she told host Nana Ama McBrown that she lives off social media.