- Advertisement -

Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu is teaching ladies who are interested in how to snatch husbands and boyfriends by following a hack.

According to her, there are several medicines that ladies could use to tie men down by tightening up their private parts.

She added that the medicines do have the efficacy to attract and maintain men. Hajia Bintu advised that ladies use it properly in order to snatch and make the husbands and boyfriends of others theirs.

She described one of the medicines as “fuck and stay,” which must be applied around the abdomen. She added that whenever a man has a sexual encounter with any woman who uses it, he will stay.

READ ALSO: Hajia Bintu teaches ladies how to attract sugar daddies and snatch husbands

Another medicine she introduced was “Attraction to Men”. According to her, when it is applied to the forehead, every lady will become irresistible to all the big men and will get whatever she asks for.

Hajia Bintu also introduced “Love and Stay” and “Do As I Say,” which are all products ladies can use to manipulate men and get whatever they need from them.

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed their complete disappointment in the socialite who once claimed that she works hard to finance her lucueous lifestyle.

According to these people, Hajia Bintu should be cancelled because she’s a bad influence on the youth.

READ ALSO: Archipalago tears Hajia Bintu for marketing charm products to ladies

Boakye Hygenic – Continue Snatching People’s Husbands For Money, The Small Girl ThatWill Also Snatch Ur Husbands Is In KG Reciting Rain ! Rain ! Go Away!

Nana Hemaa Yaa Agyeiwaa – Na when she said she uses what she has to get what she wants no,what were u guys thinking?

Chelsea Boateng Jnr – If not juju!! What makes this woman beautiful

Rukaya Salifu – I saw this video n I was like wow…..no wonder

Betty Brown Gh – Perfect she has now told us the secret behind her overnight fame and riches such a disgrace to the sisterhood community

READ ALSO: I financed my Mercedes-Benz GLC63 myself; It wasn’t a gift from any sugar daddy – Hajia Bintu clarifies