type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGhanaians slam Hajia Bintu for encouraging young ladies to use 'Do As...
Entertainment

Ghanaians slam Hajia Bintu for encouraging young ladies to use ‘Do As I Say’ juju on rich men

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaians slam Hajia Bintu for encouraging young ladies to use 'Do As I Say' juju on rich men
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu is teaching ladies who are interested in how to snatch husbands and boyfriends by following a hack.

According to her, there are several medicines that ladies could use to tie men down by tightening up their private parts.

She added that the medicines do have the efficacy to attract and maintain men. Hajia Bintu advised that ladies use it properly in order to snatch and make the husbands and boyfriends of others theirs.

She described one of the medicines as “fuck and stay,” which must be applied around the abdomen. She added that whenever a man has a sexual encounter with any woman who uses it, he will stay.

READ ALSO: Hajia Bintu teaches ladies how to attract sugar daddies and snatch husbands

Hajia Bintu teaches ladies how to attract sugar daddies and snatch husbands

Another medicine she introduced was “Attraction to Men”. According to her, when it is applied to the forehead, every lady will become irresistible to all the big men and will get whatever she asks for.

Hajia Bintu also introduced “Love and Stay” and “Do As I Say,” which are all products ladies can use to manipulate men and get whatever they need from them.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed their complete disappointment in the socialite who once claimed that she works hard to finance her lucueous lifestyle.

According to these people, Hajia Bintu should be cancelled because she’s a bad influence on the youth.

READ ALSO: Archipalago tears Hajia Bintu for marketing charm products to ladies

Boakye Hygenic – Continue Snatching People’s Husbands For Money, The Small Girl ThatWill Also Snatch Ur Husbands Is In KG Reciting Rain ! Rain ! Go Away! 

Nana Hemaa Yaa AgyeiwaaNa when she said she uses what she has to get what she wants no,what were u guys thinking?

Chelsea Boateng JnrIf not juju!! What makes this woman beautiful

Rukaya Salifu I saw this video n I was like wow…..no wonder

Betty Brown GhPerfect she has now told us the secret behind her overnight fame and riches such a disgrace to the sisterhood community

READ ALSO: I financed my Mercedes-Benz GLC63 myself; It wasn’t a gift from any sugar daddy – Hajia Bintu clarifies

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 13, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News