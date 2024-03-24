Use a lawyer when signing contracts and don’t be too desperate- Kwesi Arthur advises young musicians

- Advertisement -

“Woara” hitmaker, Kwesi Arthur has sent a piece of advice to upcoming musicians in the country.

READ ALSO: You can take them as your children- wife tells husband after DNA proved that two of his children are not his

Per reports flying across social media platforms, there is an internal brouhaha in the Ground up Chale group, which has made the rapper among others exit.

In an interview on 3Music TV monitored by Ghpage.com, Kwesi Arthur disclosed that he made a mistake in signing a contract with the Ground Up Chale.

READ ALSO: Tima Kumkum’s blogger Oda Citizen beats others to win best blogger of the year at the 6th edition of Eastern Region Media Excellence awards

According to him, during that time, he was so desperate and did not consider other factors such as getting a lawyer to witness the deal.

He did not blame himself that much, saying he was a kid and did not know anything about music.

“Desperation also played a part in it. Even with the contract, I didn’t even have a lawyer look at it at that time, which was a mistake I made,” the rapper said.

The rapper went on to send a piece of advice to upcoming musicians, saying

“All these kids should not make that mistake. Don’t be too desperate; it will happen; believe in your talent; it will happen”.