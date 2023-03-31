type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsUsing cedi notes for money bouquet is against the law - BoG
News

Using cedi notes for money bouquet is against the law – BoG

By Qwame Benedict
Money-Bouquet
Money-Bouquet
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have been forewarned by the Bank of Ghana not to use cedi notes as money bouquets.

During a press conference, Mr Dominic Owusu of the Bank of Ghana stated that it is illegal to use cedi notes to be used for such things.

He says that the cedi notes should only be used for trading and not for making bouquets.

The Bank of Ghana also stated that the money bouquet trend is alarming and has to be stopped immediately.

Also Read: Let me perform a song for you – Shatta Wale begs Tinubu

Adding to the warning, Mr Dominic Owusu stated the most unpleasant aspect is that these people who enjoy money bouquets frequently utilize the brand-new cedi notes and end up folding them.

Listen to him below:

Read More: Tiktoker Ahoufe reported dead

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 31, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83.9 ° F
    83.9 °
    83.9 °
    66 %
    2.1mph
    100 %
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News