type here...
GhPageNigeria News"Valentine's Day is satanic, do not celebrate it" – Controversial preacher Mummy...
Nigeria News

“Valentine’s Day is satanic, do not celebrate it” – Controversial preacher Mummy GO gives reasons

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Controversial Funmilayo Adebayo, often known as Mummy GO, a Nigerian evangelist, has made another contentious allegation, claiming that Valentine’s Day is “satanic” all over the world.

The particular day set aside for lovers, according to Mummy GO, is not worth celebrating.

She revealed that the kingdom of darkness created Valentine’s Day, which is observed on February 14th, in order to ruin humans.

“The story that happened where they said they were enjoying Valentine’s Day does not deserve to be celebrated,” the evangelist remarked. The story has nothing to celebrate, but the antagonist picked it because they knew that man — Valentino or whatever they called him — was a decent person who helped others and gave love to everyone.

“However, how did he pass away?” He died a dreadful, pointless end. If you’re familiar with the story, he died of depression. Is that something to be congratulated on? No.

“However, they purposefully chose it because the kingdom of darkness needs a day dedicated to downfall and destruction, and how do you persuade people to celebrate immorality: you choose well-known persons who are well-liked by others.”

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 9, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    1.9mph
    40 %
    Wed
    90 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News