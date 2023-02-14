Val’s Day: Delay sends flowers to herself because she’s still single

Deloris Frimpong-Manso (also known as Delay) had no one to buy her flowers for Valentine’s Day and decided to do that just for herself.

As a successful broadcaster, Delay had to spend Valentine’s Day alone since she is still single and has nobody to make her feel special.

According to her, she would not delegate her happiness to the hands of a third party and thus would pamper herself and give herself a special treat all by herself.

Delay added that the fact that one is single does not prevent the person from celebrating Valentine’s Day, especially if the individual has self-love and believes in getting a partner soon.

“We have started a WhatsApp group for individuals who are single and those who are not married, and I am the administrator. We are single and have come to terms with it. Not that we won’t commemorate Vals Day, though.”

“I’ve placed an order for flowers for myself, along with a letter that says, “From Deloris to Deloris.” since I cherish myself. Who will love me if I don’t love myself?”

“In order to buy oneself chocolates, cakes, or even shoes on Valentine’s Day, you must also love yourself. Treat yourself. As for me, I treat myself.

Delay, at age 40 believes they’re chances of her securing a lover and potentially starting a family even after widespread rumour of dating rapper Amerado.