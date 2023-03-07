Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has shown that ‘money nor be problem’ in Sarkodie’s voice.

The business magnate and gold merchant is currently building the biggest personal palace in the country at the moment estimated to be worth around 2 million USD.

The huge project is located in one of the suburbs of Kumasi and it’s now about 90% complete – Contractors working on the huge project have revealed that it might be ready for occupation by the next two months

A number of videos from the construction site that have landed on the internet and wowed a lot of netizens in the process capture a large number of artisans toiling day and night to suit Chairman Wontumi’s satisfaction.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi flaunts his 90% complete plush palace for the first time

Reports suggest that the ‘Wontumi Castle’ has about 40 suite bedrooms, a large swimming pool and a very spacious compound to accommodate all of his expensive cars

While some admirers of the politician are applauding him for putting up such a magnificent edifice, some critics have chided him for spending such huge sums of money on just a single project while there are many hungry and unemployed people in the country.

Maxwell Essuman – Have you ever seen Dangote’s “fleet of expensive cars?” ‘Coz real rich men dont flaunt what they have needlessly

Saliu Seeco – Dangote the richest in Africa also known amongst the rich in the world will never do that.

Lartey Lawson – Those so called rich men should learn from the death of small boy Atsu. People are praising today not because of his properties but what he have done to help them.All the so called expensive houses are vanities. God is not valuing them.

Tieukana Sanibo – He is rich but do not help his people , he should go seek advise from the master Aliko Dangotte

READ ALSO: Video of Chairman Wontumi’s palace which is under construction surfaces