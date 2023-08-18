Veteran Nollywood Actor Osofia set to bury abandoned daughter who died of cancer

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Legendary Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh AKA Osuofiason lost his second daughter to cancer on June 28th.

A distraught family member revealed that the daughter miss Kosiso Nkem Owoh allegedly begged her father repeatedly on the phone from her sickbed to fly her abroad for treatment, but he did nothing until she eventually lost the fight to cancer.

Even when she dead, it was reported that the veteran actor refused to take his responsibility until the mortuary where the daughters corpse was kept issued a deadline to the family to come and evacuate the corpse else they allow it to detiorarate due to lack of funding.

According to a viral video that went viral on social media last month, an angry family member had this to say

“Osuofia Nkem Owoh’s second daughter is dead, and he refused this responsibility. The mortuary where Osuofia’s daughter is gave only tomorrow to come and take the girl out from the mortuary. Please share the video so it gets to Nkem Owoh Osuofia.

“Osuofia I am not trying to tarnish your image. They are calling you a legend but you have abandoned your family. Your second daughter lost her life since 28th of June on Sallah day and since then you’ve refused to answer your call or give attention.

“Tomorrow is the deadline for the mortuary to carry her. You neglected your family and your daughter died. We called you and you said you’re on set. Since then, nobody asked, nobody brought money. I don’t know what you did to your soul that made you abandon your family.”

It is unknown why Nkem Owoh allegedly abandoned his family and it is also unknown if the upcoming burial ceremony is funded by the veteran actor or other family members.

May the soul of Ms kosisochukwu NkemOwoh rest in peace.