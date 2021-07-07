type here...
VGMA organizers never contacted me on Castro’s tribute – Father

By Qwame Benedict
Castro
The father of Ghanaian hiplife artiste Castro has bared his teeth at the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for failure to inform him of their plans to put out a tribute performance for his son.

On the night of the award show, musician Kurl Songx mounted the stage to performed some of Castro’s songs. He was later joined by Kofi Kinaata and rapper Sarkodie to wow the audience with their hit songs featuring Castro.

Despite the fact that the performance and the act were applauded by many, the father of Castro has stated that he is angry with the VGMA organizers for failing to tell them they had plans of that sort.

According to him, he will take it as if those who planned the whole thing were not brought up very well.

“They did not consult me before they went ahead with a tribute performance for my son. What I expected was that they come to see me and let me know that this is what they want to do but that didn’t happen. I take it that these persons were not brought up well,” he said in a recent interview.

He argued that no one has the right to organize a tribute event for his son until he’s declared dead.

“I saw a flyer pointing to the effect that there was a tribute event in memory of my son but I moved in to prevent that. I’ve seen that they have changed the flyer to Obofour Show. I won’t allow such things”

Source:Ghpage

