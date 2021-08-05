- Advertisement -

The general overseer and founder of God’s Crown Chapel, Reverend Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as Eagle Prophet, has made quite a disturbing revelation about something terrible yet to hit Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo.

According to the preacher, who occasionally makes doom prophecies often about public figures, a group of twelve men are nursing plans to gang-rape the mother-of-one in some days to come.

Eagle Prophet in a recent interview said the abuse and sexual torture will eventually lead to the death of Akuapem Poloo.

He explained further that in the revelation he had, he saw the actress lying in a pool of her own blood after the men – numbering a dozen – have had their way with her.

To avert the doom from manifesting, he urged Ghanaians to pray for Akuapem Poloo as he talked about the sort of demonic spirits which are currently hanging on her neck in the spiritual realm.

Watch the video below.

