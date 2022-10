- Advertisement -

Horrific videos showing some men believed to be involved in illegal mining trading gunshots with authorities at Asaman Tamfoe has surfaced on social media

Although the details of what led to the scary shooting are unknown, men wielding firearms could be seen in the video shooting at some individuals.

Reports say the gun battle was between Anti-galamsey Taskforce and ‘galamseyers’.

Gunshots between Galamsey Task force and galamseyers .

Is and will this fight be won by Nana Akufo-Addo after all we heard that party hia sika from top officials of Nana Bawumia led NPP gov ?

Asem Seb3 #GoodMorningGhana #JoySMS #AMShow #JohnniesBite #PHK #CitiCBS @gyaigyimii pic.twitter.com/wM5TLJhU6h — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ??? (@PrinceHenry_PHK) September 30, 2022

Galamsey fight…At Akyem

???



Bullets flying anyhow,anywhere…. This is Ghana , not ACTION MOVIE ?… pic.twitter.com/YdcBO0LiBG — John Terry Tresh (@JohnTerryTresh) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 16 suspects over a shooting incident.