GhPageEntertainmentVideo of Ama Official and her ex-boyfriend chopping love surfaces
Entertainment

Video of Ama Official and her ex-boyfriend chopping love surfaces

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Ama Official and her ex-boyfriend enjoying themselves
Latest Tiktoker making waves in town Ama Official is once again in the news after a video of her enjoying herself with her ex-boyfriend surfaced on social media.

She first gained prominence after she attacked her ‘in-law’ and fellow Tiktoker Asantewaa and her brother for allegedly leaking her nudes on social media.

Ama Official since then has been doing all manner of things just to stay relevant on social media to the extent of even announcing she was quitting school because she has now become a celebrity.

In her latest attempt to remain relevant, she has shared a video of herself kissing with her ex-boyfriend.

Sharing the video, she captioned it “All this and you posted my l*ak video on your Tiktok.”

Watch the video below:

Source:Ghpage

