Video: Armed robbers run to Osu KFC to seek cover after area boys chased them with weapons
News

Video: Armed robbers run to Osu KFC to seek cover after area boys chased them with weapons

By Mr. Tabernacle
According to a video fast spreading online, a group of armed robbers have run to seek cover at Osu KFC after area boys gave them a hot chase with some deadly weapons.

Apparently, the armed robbers were arrested by area boys who served instant justice on them but they managed to escape, saving their lives.

After a failed robbery attempt at Osu, these yet to be identified robbers had to by any means necessary save their lives, hence running to seek refuge at the KFC.

It’s said the robbers requested for the police to come and take them rather cos the area boys looking at how wild they’ve become might end their lives.

