Video of Asor, the murdered nursing student with her friends having a good time goes viral

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are yet to come out of the shock from the news of the agonizing death of 25-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey.

The young lady met her untimely death after he was rapped and murdered by a pastor and a chief in Mankessim.

Georgina Asor Botchwey was found buried in the room of the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom in Mankessim in the Central Region.

The victim’s luggage, shoes, and other belongings were also discovered at the chief’s home together with the body.

The body is said to have been buried for the past three weeks. Two suspects – a pastor and a chief – have been arrested.

According to a report by TV3 Ghana, they told police that they committed the murder for money rituals.

In the wake of the sad tidings, an old video of the late prospective nurse Asor and her two other lady friends have emerged.

As sighted in the short clip, a lively Asor walked with her friends making some remarks about why she dislikes having multiple partner even though she got the look.