Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has shown that ‘money nor be problem’ in Sarkodie’s voice.

The business magnate and gold merchant is currently building the biggest personal palace in the country at the moment estimated to be worth around 2 million USD.

The huge project is located in one of the suburbs of Kumasi and it’s now about 70% complete – Contractors working on the huge project have revealed that it might be ready for occupation by early next year.

A number of videos from the construction site that have landed on the internet and wowed a lot of netizens in the process capture a large number of artisans toiling day and night to suit Chairman Wontumi’s satisfaction.

Reports suggest that the ‘Wontumi Castle’ has about 25 suite bedrooms, a large swimming pool and a very spacious compound to accommodate all of his expensive cars

While some admirers of the politician are applauding him for putting up such a magnificent edifice, some critics have also questioned the source of the income he used in setting up the building.

Watch the video below to know more…

Chairman Wontumi is a millionaire in dollars if I’m not exaggerating because, in an interview with Delay, he revealed that he used to earn one million dollars ($1m) every day working as a ‘galamsey’ guy.

He provided documents on live TV to back his claims and also claimed he used almost half of the money to venture into other profitable businesses.