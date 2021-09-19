type here...
Entertainment

Lovey-dovey video of fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam and his beautiful girlfriend Edina Serwaa drops

By Kweku Derrick
Kwaku Bonsam and Edina Serwaa
The beautiful woman reportedly warming the bed of renowned Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kweku Bonsam has been unravelled following series of photos of her that have emerged online.

The young lady who has been identified as Edina Serwaa is said to be in her 20s and has been dating the controversial spiritualist for many months.

Kwaku Bonsam, despite having many children with different women, has not been able to settle down with any of his baby mama’s for reasons best known to him.

Rumours have it that the witch doctor has no intentions of getting married but rather enjoys having amorous relationships with young beautiful women for pleasure.

But according to information making the rounds online, Kwaku Bonsam’s relationship with Edina Serwaa could end in marriage as they truly love each other.

Photos of the lovey-dovey moments they both share have been compiled into a video slide show that has surfaced online.

Check out the video below.

