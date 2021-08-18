type here...
Video: Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar donates GHS600,000 to conjoined twins; tops up with 5-bedroom house

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian Real Estate mogul Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, has once again shown his benevolence to humanity by donating a huge sum of money towards a surgical procedure to separate conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

This heart-warming news was disclosed by astute broadcast journalist and the acting general manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, who has led a campaign to solicit funds to cover the total cost of surgery.

In a post on her Instagram page Wednesday morning, she revealed that the millionaire donated a whopping GHS600,000 towards the course via Mobile Money within three days of reaching out to him.

Additionally, Cheddar has gifted the parents of the siamese twins with a fully furnished 5-bedroom house at North Ridge.

Sharing a video of her hanging out with Cheddar she wrote: “As I continue to thank you for donating over 600,000 cedis via MoMo within 3 days of reaching out to you, I’d like to also thank @iamfreedom for getting the conjoined twins a 5-bedroom house at North Ridge.

“It was one phone call & then BOOM…a house. Bless you @iamfreedom. Thanks”

The government had offered to cover the total cost of surgery to separate four-month-old conjoined twins estimated to be about 3.0 million Ghana cedis (about $508,000).

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, chief-of-staff of the presidency, told officials at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had issued directives for the payment.

But, according to reports, the president is yet to fulfil his promise to mother Rebecca Bansah and her twins, Lydia and Linda Awui.

Source:GHPage

