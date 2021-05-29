type here...
Video of how a caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby to death

By Lizbeth Brown
Clara Ayani-Ampah
A 54-year-old caregiver has been apprehended for killing an 11-month-old baby girl at a Day Care Center.

The suspect known as Clara Ayani-Ampah was captured on video surveillance forcing porridge in a cup down the throat of the child.

The sad incident happened at the Happy Bloomers, a preschool located at Ashongman Estates in Accra.

In a video sighted by GhPage, the caregiver was seen holding the baby’s hands tightly behind her back while forcing the food down her throat.

The helpless baby girl was seen gasping for breath, amid tears and throwing her legs in the air but the caregiver paid no heed to her cry.

The victim is reported to have died after she was rushed to the North Legon Hospital by the managers of the school.

According to the Public Relations Officers of the Accra Regional Police Command, Mrs Effia Tenge, the victim’s father reported the case to the Agbogba police about how the school’s management informed him about his daughter’s condition.

The proprietress of the school later handed the CCTV footage to the police which revealed how Clara maltreated the child.

Watch the video below;

The suspect who is currently in police custody has been remanded by the Adentan Magistrate Court and will reappear before the court on 11th June 2021.

Source:Ghpage

