VIDEO: “I’m going to catch Owusu Bempah and ride him for 1 hour to bring his senses back” – Nana Agradaa

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial woman of God and former fetish priest, Mama Pat aka Maame Agradaa has charged on Owusu Bempah again and this time around, you’ll be dumbfounded.

In a video sighted on GhPage News on Facebook, the woman of God claims the popular man of God hasn’t had a satisfying intercourse yet which is why he behaves like he does.

According to Agradaa, she is going to find and catch Owusu Bempah and ride him to stupor. She added that the man of God has not released through bedroom games before so she’s going to take it upon herself to help him achieve that.

Agradaa however went on to drag the Owusu Bempah for being a chronic womanizer who is fond of proposing to girls including his church members on any given opportunity.

Watch the video below

"I will choose a pool boy over you": Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

https://fb.watch/n87I54Hryg/?mibextid=K8Wfd2

