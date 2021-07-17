type here...
GhPageEntertainmentVIDEO: Kurl Songx finally reunites with Mr Drew after accusing him of...
EntertainmentNews

VIDEO: Kurl Songx finally reunites with Mr Drew after accusing him of stealing his song, Dw3

By Kweku Derrick
Mr-Drew-Kurl-Songx
- Advertisement -

Kurl Songx has smoked the peace pipe with Mr Drew months after accusing the latter of performing the hit song ‘Dw3’, originally owned by him.

After parting ways with Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music record label some years ago, Kurl Songx claimed that the song was handed over to his former label mates Mr Drew and Krimi without his consent.

This development generated heated arguments between him and Mr Drew who featured co-artiste Krimi, as their feud dominated headlines for weeks.

However, it was a night of fun and excitement as Kurl Songx reunited with Mr Drew at Paddies Pub and Lounge while the latter was thrilling guests at the venue to his songs.

In a video sighted by GHPage.com, the ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ composer approached his former label mate during his performance in a move that gave an indication that the bad blood between them had drained out.

Watch the video HERE.

They both sang ‘E Choke’ – a song that featured Mr Drew and Sefa together.

Also at the event was Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, July 17, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
4.5mph
75 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News