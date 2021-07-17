VIDEO: Kurl Songx finally reunites with Mr Drew after accusing him of stealing his song, Dw3

- Advertisement -

Kurl Songx has smoked the peace pipe with Mr Drew months after accusing the latter of performing the hit song ‘Dw3’, originally owned by him.

After parting ways with Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music record label some years ago, Kurl Songx claimed that the song was handed over to his former label mates Mr Drew and Krimi without his consent.

This development generated heated arguments between him and Mr Drew who featured co-artiste Krimi, as their feud dominated headlines for weeks.

However, it was a night of fun and excitement as Kurl Songx reunited with Mr Drew at Paddies Pub and Lounge while the latter was thrilling guests at the venue to his songs.

In a video sighted by GHPage.com, the ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ composer approached his former label mate during his performance in a move that gave an indication that the bad blood between them had drained out.

Watch the video HERE.

They both sang ‘E Choke’ – a song that featured Mr Drew and Sefa together.

Also at the event was Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena.