A secretly filmed video that gives an account of dozens of military men severly brutalizing some residents of Wa in the Upper West Region has emerged online.

The security forces allegedly launched the attack on civilians in the town in search of a missing phone belonging to one of them, reports say.

According to one eyewitness, one of the soldiers is believed to have boarded what is referred to as “Yellow Yellow” or “Mahama Cambo” and lost his phone.

The viral video show disturbing scenes of military men landing punches and kicks on victims in the full glare of the public in broad daylight.

The incident is said to have started at 1:00 pm and lasted for close to an hour at the Wa main traffic Thursday afternoon.

Watch the video below.

The incident follows a deadly clash between angry youth and a joint force of police and military officers in Ejura Tuesday, June 29, 2021, over the killing of social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed.

Two persons died in the process while four have sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister of Interior Hon Ambrose Dery with immediate effect to start an inquiry into the unrest at Ejura.