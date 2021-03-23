type here...
GhPage Entertainment Video of Nana Ama Mcbrown begging her husband never to leave her...
Entertainment

Video of Nana Ama Mcbrown begging her husband never to leave her drops

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Maxwell Mensah allegedly threatens to divorce Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah
It’s beautiful how much Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband are into each other and a new video just proves it.

The video shows the couple being questioned about their marriage in an interview and Mcbrown as usual stole the show.

Maxwell who is not the most expressive person sat while his celebrity wife begged him not to take her love for granted.

Reciting the lyrics to R2Bees famous Odo song, Mcbrown reiterated her love for her hubby and asked him not to let her down.

The host of the United Showbiz show on UTV has enjoyed what looks like a great marriage to her husband Maxwell since they walked down the aisle in August 2016.

Even with stories about the couple’s supposed marital problems talked about on social media, they have managed to keep the relationship going.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Mcbrown has achieved a lot of success in her career since her marriage to Mr Mensah and the couple are currently having a time of their lives.

Source:GHPAGE

