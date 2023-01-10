A video of an irresponsible father forcing his 6-months old daughter to smoke with him has caused a massive stir on the internet.

In the video, the father who’s clearly a habitual smoker was filmed smoking and forcing his toddler daughter to emulate the same thing.

Surprisingly, the disturbing video was filmed by the baby’s mother who can be clearly heard seriously laughing in the background of the video while enjoying the scene.

About 90% of the comments under the trending video are petitions to authorities to immediately arrest and prosecute the father whose action is very rash and shouldn’t be tolerated.

The baby is still a child in the early stages of development and exposure to hazardous products like weed leads to defects of all sorts.

I don’t know the kind of evil in the name of wokeness is this. People like the father in the circulating video shouldn’t be parents at all.

Watch the video below to know more…

How can you do this? pic.twitter.com/nHvhTtDgnS — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 10, 2023

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video;

I don't even know to say to this….. please this is totally wrong ?? God have mercy ?? — Juwon Folorunsho (@Jaywonda360) January 9, 2023

Nawa oooooo ??… this guy and the person making the video need to be arrested ASAP — ROYAL CHAMP(HRM)? ???? (@DoubleG042) January 9, 2023

Such a beautiful baby, growing up with a failure of a parent will turn this angel to a social anomaly. I'm considering homeschooling my kids because the peer pressure our kids will suffer is worse than what we think giving the rise of irresponsible parents everywhere. — Achalugo Bambify (@ani_berny) January 9, 2023