Ghanaians troll Elikem Kumordzie’s pregnant wife for not being beautiful (Video)

Just like Harold Amenyah was severely trolled on the internet just about two weeks ago following his most talked about wedding to Irene – Some trolls have descended on Elikem Kumordzie’s pregnant wife for not looking beautiful.

According to these trolls, handsome Eliklem should have married a beautiful woman rather because his wife’s beauty is beneath his.

READ ALSO: Elikem Kumordzie comes under attack for criticizing Sarkodie’s outfit

Apparently, the two loved birds showed up at a program looking very good – their outfits perfectly fitted and were cool for the occasion.

Although Elikem’s wife is pregnant, she went all in to glam up and look good for the show but internet bullies still had something negative to say about her.

Check out some of the harsh comments gathered under the video which has since taken over social media trends…

Moneyman_117 – The fine boys getting ugly girls

Akwasiowusu – She’s not nice koraa

Owusuaa1 – Eliklem is looks better than him

ALSO READ: “Your tailor did a bad job” -Elikem Kumordzie drags Sarkodie for wardrobe mishap