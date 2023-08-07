type here...
Video of a man playing with his heavy manhood inside the church

By Armani Brooklyn
Video of a man playing with his heavy manhood inside the church
In a now-viral video, a man was filmed engaging in lewd behaviour during a church service last Sunday.


The disturbing footage which has garnered public condemnation shows the man aggressively touching himself while seated beside a visibly uncomfortable young woman.

The video which was recorded by the disturbed woman seated next to the man captures the disturbing behaviour in detail.

Witnesses report that the man’s actions were initially subtle, but as the service progressed, they became more blatant, leading to the woman taking out her phone to document the unsettling scene.

The incident has raised concerns about inappropriate behaviour within places of worship and sparked a heated debate on social media.

